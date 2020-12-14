Taapsee Pannu on overcoming sensitivity to dairy products

MUMBAI: Actress Taapsee Pannu has opened up about her journey towards holistic health, which has helped her overcome sensitivity to dairy products.

The actress took to Instagram to share an image of herself at the gym along with her note. Her beau and Danish badminton player Mathias Boe dropped a heart emoji in the comments section.

"There was once a time when I was really sensitive to dairy. The Punjabi me inherently loved dahi and lassi, but I kept avoiding them for a long time. Once I started working with @munmun.Ganeriwal few years back, her ways of holistic health began to work like magic," she shared.

The actress continued: "In a few months, my gut health had restored. Today my diet for #RashmiRocket as she plans, consists not only of ghee, curd, buttermilk but both my protein shakes (whey and casein) are dairy based too! A healthy gut, clearly is the foundation of great fitness. As @munmun.ganeriwal rightly says, a strong gut = a fit body."

On the work front, Taapsee will soon be seen in sports drama "Rashmi Rocket" and "Looop Lapeta".

(Also Read: Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham turns 19, film will be 'blessing' in K.Jo's filmography)

"Rashmi Rocket" casts Taapsee as a runner from the Rann of Kutch who fights for her identity and becomes an athlete. Actor Priyanshu Painyuli plays Taapsee's husband in the Akarsh Khurana film.

"Looop Lapeta" is directed by Aakash Bhatia. The film is the official Hindi remake of the 1998-released German film, "Run Lola Run".

(Also Read: Neena Gupta on her idea of perfect date)



