Taapsee Pannu pokes fun at Anurag Kashyap for ‘acting’ in Netflix’s upcoming release AK Vs AK

MUMBAI: Just recently, online streaming giant Netflix announced a total of projects that will release directly on the digital platform, including Janhvi Kapoor starrer Gunjan Saxena, Sanjay Dutt starrer Torbaaz, Rajkummar Rao starrer Ludo, and Anil Kapoor- Anurag Kashyap starrer AK vs AK. As Anurag Kashyap posted about the news of AK vs AK coming soon on Netflix, Taapsee Pannu poked fun at Anurag Kashyap for acting in the film. What followed is an interesting reply from Anurag Kashyap, and their social media banter is unmissable.

Sharing a short clip of AK vs AK, Anil Kapoor wrote, “When @anuragkashyap72 decides to kidnap a kid for his next film, it’s time to show him ki baap baap hota hai! #AKvsAK @VikramMotwane Coming soon on @NetflixIndia.” Meanwhile, Anurag Kashyap also tweeted, “The kidnapping of a movie star's daughter makes for a great reel-life story, doesn’t it? @AnilKapoor should know ki creativity ki koi hadh nahi hoti! #AKvsAK. Coming soon on @NetflixIndia.” Taapsee Pannu replied to Anurag Kashyap’s tweet and wrote, “U r again acting.”

Anurag Kashyap then replied to Taapsee, and wrote, “Tum jo director ban gayi ho ...” Taapsee tagged the director of AK vs AK Vikramaditya Motwane, and wrote, “Mereko @VikramMotwane ki badi tension ho rahi hai abhi.”

Tum jo director ban gayi ho ... — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) July 16, 2020

The kidnapping of a movie star's daughter makes for a great reel-life story, doesn’t it? @AnilKapoor should know ki creativity ki koi hadh nahi hoti! #AKvsAK. Coming soon on @NetflixIndia pic.twitter.com/9tjjIIqUYk — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) July 16, 2020

Anurag Kashyap has previously acted in a few films, and also made cameo appearances in his films. Among them are Dev D, No Smoking, Luck By Chance. He also played the antagonist Bunty Bhaiya in Tigmanshu Dhulia’s Shagird. He has also acted in Sonakshi Sinha starrer Akira, which released in 2016.

