Taapsee Pannu reveals poster of the sequel of 'Haseen Dillruba' 

Now, Taapsee is all set for the movie's sequel Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba. The second instalment of the suspense movie was confirmed by her co-star, Vikrant Massey recently. 
MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu has often caught our attention with her strong roles and exemplary performance. The actress won over admirers with her role alongside Vikrant Massey in Hasseen Dillruba. Now, Taapsee is all set for the movie's sequel Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba. The second instalment of the suspense movie was confirmed by her co-star, Vikrant Massey recently. Now, the actress took to her Instagram handle and unveiled a gripping poster of the film. 

The poster featured Taapsee with her back to the camera and with her face towards the Taj Mahal. The story will seemingly take place in Agra. Apart from Taapsee, the film will also star Vikrant Massey and Sunny Kaushal. 

Also read - Taapsee Pannu spotted in the city; gets trolled for her statement to paparazzi, “Iske andar bhi ek choti si Jaya Bachchan rehti hai”

The shooting for the upcoming sequel has already started and Taapsee’s latest tweet hints at a more gripping tale this time. Replying to a tweet by the film’s producer Anand L Rai, the actress shared the sequel has been written brilliantly. Taapsee also hinted at the poster launch of the film.

Director Vinil Mathew‘s Haseen Dillruba was written by Kanika Dhillon. Apart from Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane were also key parts of the film. The plot revolved around the murder of Rani’s (played by Taapsee Pannu) husband. While the film received mixed reviews, Haseen Dilruba was one of the most-watched Hindi movies on Netflix in 2021. Additionally, the thriller won Filmfare Awards for Best Actor and Best Story.

Meanwhile, Taapsee Pannu will be seen in Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan alongside Pratik Gandhi. She is also gearing up for Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki with Shah Rukh Khan.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

Credits - News 18 

Also read - Check out some of the unseen BTS pictures and videos of the upcoming movie Dunki

