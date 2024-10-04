Taapsee Pannu reveals the true reason behind her private wedding ceremony; Says ‘That’s why I’ve kept it…’

MUMBAI: Taapsee Pannu has confirmed her marriage with Mithias Boe, her longtime partner, in an intimate ceremony. Taapsee married in an intimate ceremony to which only close relatives and friends were invited, as reported by the popular news portal. Taapsee looked stunning as a bride in a few videos that leaked online last week from her wedding ceremony. Taapsee has admitted that she is married in her first interview following the wedding, however, she has decided not to reveal to fans the pictures.

“I’m not sure if I want to open my personal life to the kind of scrutiny that happens. I’ve signed up for this, not my partner or the people who were at the wedding. That’s why I’ve kept it to myself. Intention was never to keep it a secret; I just didn’t want to make it a public affair, because then I’ll start getting worried about how it is perceived. That’s why I have no plans for a release of any kind, and don’t think I’m mentally prepared for that right now. I knew people who were there, they wanted to be there for me and were not present to judge, that’s why I was pretty relaxed,” Taapsee told the popular news portal.

Shagun Pannu, her sister, disclosed that she was the one who organized the marriage ceremony. Wedding designer Shagun said she handled the entire ceremony so her sister could enjoy the big day. “Taapsee wasn’t a bridezilla at all. She left everything to me in terms of the wedding planning. She just wanted to have a good time. The gathering was also limited, so Taapsee didn’t have to worry about anything,” Shagun told the publication.

At the Indian Badminton League's inaugural ceremony in 2013, Taapsee and Mathias first met and developed a friendship that later turned into love. The couple's solid relationship, which has remained out of the spotlight despite their hectic schedules, culminated in their lovely wedding ceremony this year.

