Taapsee Pannu’s Movie ‘Rashmi Rocket’ Foretells Another Blockbuster in Bollywood

MUMBAI: After giving consistent outstanding performances, Taapsee is back to run straight into audiences' hearts with another blockbuster movie, Rashmi Rocket.

Set in Kutch, the story of Rashmi Rocket revolves around a story of a young girl from Gujarat who is a gifted athlete. She gets a chance to fulfill her dreams and compete internationally, only to find out that misogynist hurdles lay down the finish line. Rashmi Rocket is a story about the personal struggles, battle, and honor of a women runner.

Directed by Akarsh Khurana, produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP & Mango People of Media, Rashmi Rocket is scheduled to release exclusively on Zee5, October 15, 2021, on the occasion of Dussehra.

Taapsee Pannu is in the lead as Rashmi, PriyanshuPainyuli, who is famous for his role in Mirzapur season 2, will play a supportive husband. Supriya Pathak, a veteran actor, will be seen as Rashmi's mother. Supriya Pilgaonkar and Abhishek Banerjee, known for his performance in Dream Girl, Stree will also be playing an important role in the film.

Trailer:

The trailer of TaapseePannu's highly anticipated film based on a female athlete, "Rashmi Rocket," dropped on Thursday, September 23. Since then, the actress has been receiving immense love and appreciation for the trailer. TaapseePannu released the trailer of Rashmi Rocket on social media. Judging by the trailer, you can see how the actress does justice to her part in the film.

The trailer tells that the film addresses the anachronistic gender testing done on female athletes. Rashmi, a young girl from a small village of Gujarat, received full support from her family, but the world refuses to accept how a female can have such a solid physique. Her career is derailed following the medical examination, where she is dubbed as masculine and ineligible to compete in women's sports. Rashmi Rocket then follows the path of an athlete's fight for honor, respect, and justice.

Zee5 has recently released three songs from Rashmi Rocket- Ghani Cool Chori, Zidd&ZindagiTereNaam. These songs composed by Amit Trivedi are sure to raise your hormones and spirit. Shot in complete Bollywood style, the song "Ghani Cool Chori" is becoming the new favorite of people for Navratri Garba dance. A video of Monalisa dancing fiercely on Ghani Cool Chori is going viral on social media.

Written by Aniruddha Guha, Nanda Periyasamy, and Kanika Dhillon, Rashmi Rocket will be exclusively streamed only on Zee5 on October 15, 2021.

Says Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India, "With Rashmi Rocket, we at ZEE5 hope to stay true to our vision of bringing audiences the best in entertainment. Here is a story of grit and a never-say-die attitude as a woman fights to make her place in a male-dominated arena. We are happy to collaborate with RSVP and Mango People Media, who with their acumen and creative sensibility will bring this gem of a story to life."

If you enjoy a good high-intensity sports drama, inspiring women-centric story, then do not forget to subscribe to Zee5 and enjoy Rashmi Rocket with your family this Dussehra.