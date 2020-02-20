News

Taapsee Pannu’s training for Rashmi Rocket inspires a local college to rename their gym after her!

20 Feb 2020

MUMBAI: Taapsee Pannu is gearing up to set to set fire to the screens later this year with RSVP’s Rashmi Rocket.

The actress will essay the role of Rashmi, a young girl from the marshes of Kutch who is blessed with a special gift of being able to run extremely fast.

The actress was training at a local college to get in shape for her character as Rashmi, in a recent report from a leading daily, the college has decided to rename the gym after the actress.

The movie traces Taapsee’s journey as Rashmi as she tries to showcase her talents personally and faces numerous hurdles.

Directed by Akarsh Khurana, Rashmi Rocket is produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Neha Anand and Pranjal Khandhdiya.

