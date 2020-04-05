News

Taapsee Pannu: Slow and steady is my mantra

05 Apr 2020 08:00 PM

MUMBAI: Actress Taapsee Pannu says slow and steady is the mantra that has helped her get an audience and their trust.

The actress is elated that her fans gave her the no. 1 spot on a list created by Bollywood Ranker on the basis of votes that audience gave to her movies on IMDb.

"I might not have the maximum hundred-crores grossers, but it's quite satisfying to see that the audience has voted me basis the kinds of films I have done," Taapsee said.

"Slow and steady is the mantra that has helped me get my audience and their trust. I hope I live up to their trust every time they decide to spend the few hours of their life watching my films," she added.

The "Pink" star continued: "It helps me feel I am on the right path and that I can continue pushing the envelope as there is an audience who is following my thought process. That is why I try and push to do something new and different every year."

Taapsee recently won Best Actress Awards for her movie "Badla" and "Saand Ki Aankh". On the film front, Taapsee will be seen in "Haseen Dillruba", "Rashmi Rocket" and "Shabaash Mithu".

