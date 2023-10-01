Taapsee Pannu spotted in the city; gets trolled for her statement to paparazzi, “Iske andar bhi ek choti si Jaya Bachchan rehti hai”

Taapsee Pannu was spotted in the city and she told paparazzi, “Dhyan se aapko lag jayegi aur fir bologe actor ke wajahse lag gayi.” Well, the Dunki actress is being trolled for her statement. Read on to know more…
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 01/10/2023 - 18:42
movie_image: 
MUMBAI: Last year, apart from her films, Taapsee Pannu made it to the headlines for a small argument that she had with the paparazzi during the promotions of Dobaaraa. The actress was trolled by the netizens for the same. Later, even at a red carpet, a small nok-jhok had happened between her and a journalist.

Today, Taapsee was spotted in the city and while the paparazzi were clicking her, the actress said, “Dhyan se aapko lag jayegi aur fir bologe actor ke wajahse lag gayi.” Well, this statement of Taapsee has not gone down well with the netizens and they are trolling her.

A netizen commented, “iske andar bhi ek choti si jaya bacchan rehti hai wese.” Another netizen wrote, “Hamesha chid chidi kyu hoti he ye.... Iske pic hi naa lo to fir.” One more Instagram user commented, “ye kya ghar se mar kha kr aati hai kbi achi bat hi nhi krti.” Check out the comments below…

Do you think that Taapsee told something wrong to paparazzi? Let us know in the comments below…

Also Read: Gulshan Devaiah on working with Taapsee Pannu in Blurr, “She is easy to work with”

Talking about Taapsee Pannu’s upcoming movies, the actress has Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan and Dunki lined up. Dunki, which stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead roles, is slated to release on Christmas this year.

Meanwhile, the release date of Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan is not yet announced. There were reports that the movie might get an OTT release, but there’s no official announcement about it.

Reportedly, Taapsee will also be seen in a film titled Khel Khel Mein which stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role. However, the film has not been officially announced.

Also Read: Vikrant Massey confirms second instalment of 'Haseen Dillruba'

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 01/10/2023 - 18:42

