Taapsee Pannu takes a subtle jab at actresses marrying cricketers and actors; Read on to know more!

MUMBAI: Taapsee Pannu has been appearing in the news due to her personal life, there are reports that the actress married to her boyfriend Mathias Boe on March 23, 2024, in a private ceremony. Amid wedding rumors, the actress is seen taking a subtle jab at B-Town actresses who marry actors and cricket players and generate a lot of talk about their personal lives in a video that has gone viral.

In an interview with the popular magazine, Taapsee reveals how no one is interested in her boyfriend Mathias as he is not a cricketer or actor and adds what he actually does and more. Taapsee opens up about dating Mathias for 9 years and talking about his profession, Ms. Pannu says," He is currently the coach for doubles in Indian badminton, but he is an ex-Danish player." Taapsee added that she met Mathias during one of the matches as she too is interviewed on sports and used to watch several live matches from the venue.

Only the family and a few close relatives were reported to have attended Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe's wedding in Udaipur. Additionally, it is said that her co-star from Thappad, Bollywood actor Pavial Gulati, was the lone guest during the wedding.

Taapsee hasn't addressed this rumor yet, though. This year, Taapsee even revealed her Holi celebration, as fans noticed sindoor on the actress's forehead.

