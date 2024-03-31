Taapsee Pannu takes a subtle jab at actresses marrying cricketers and actors; Read on to know more!

Amid wedding rumors, the actress is seen taking a subtle jab at B Town actresses who marry actors and cricket players and generate a lot of talk about their personal lives in a video that has gone viral.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/31/2024 - 07:00
movie_image: 
Taapsee Pannu

MUMBAI: Taapsee Pannu has been appearing in the news due to her personal life, there are reports that the actress married to her boyfriend Mathias Boe on March 23, 2024, in a private ceremony. Amid wedding rumors, the actress is seen taking a subtle jab at B-Town actresses who marry actors and cricket players and generate a lot of talk about their personal lives in a video that has gone viral.

(Also read: Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe exchanged vows in a private ceremony in Udaipur?

In an interview with the popular magazine, Taapsee reveals how no one is interested in her boyfriend Mathias as he is not a cricketer or actor and adds what he actually does and more. Taapsee opens up about dating Mathias for 9 years and talking about his profession, Ms. Pannu says," He is currently the coach for doubles in Indian badminton, but he is an ex-Danish player." Taapsee added that she met Mathias during one of the matches as she too is interviewed on sports and used to watch several live matches from the venue. 

Only the family and a few close relatives were reported to have attended Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe's wedding in Udaipur. Additionally, it is said that her co-star from Thappad, Bollywood actor Pavial Gulati, was the lone guest during the wedding. 

Taapsee hasn't addressed this rumor yet, though. This year, Taapsee even revealed her Holi celebration, as fans noticed sindoor on the actress's forehead.

Also read: Taapsee Pannu responds FIRMLY to ongoing wedding rumors with Mathias Boe; Says ‘This forceful prodding in…’

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit:- Bollywood Life

Taapsee Pannu Taapsee Pannu hot pictures Judwaa 2 Saand Ki Aankh Badla Pink Dunki Shah Rukh Khan phir aayi Haseen Dillruba Vikrant Massey Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan Pratik Gandhi Movie News Bollywood TV OTT TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/31/2024 - 07:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Rab Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Ibaadat and Mannat fight over the Nikah proposal
MUMBAI: Zee TV's Rab Se Hai Dua revolves around Haider and Dua, who portray a husband and wife on the show. It was...
Raveena Tandon reveals the industry is full of insecure people, ‘They look for ways to pull others down’
MUMBAI: Raveena ruled the film industry in the 90’s and is still one of the most talented actresses we have in the...
Teri Meri Doriyaann SPOILER: FORTUNATE! Angad feels blessed to have Simran by his side
MUMBAI : Teri Meri Doriyaann is a popular show by Cockrow and Shaika Films on Star Plus, commencing with high...
Anupamaa Spoiler: Toshu plans to disguise himself, Anupama recognizes him
MUMBAI: Anupamaa rules on the television screens. The show is performing extremely well. It is a remake of Star Jalsha'...
Mission Impossible 8: Tom Cruise spotted covered in blood stains, Filming an intense scene on London streets
MUMBAI: Tom Cruise has repeatedly shown that he can complete any mission. A few photos and a video from the sets of...
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupama supports Tapish and Dimpy's alliance
MUMBAI: Anupamaa rules on the television screens. The show is performing extremely well. It is a remake of Star Jalsha'...
Recent Stories
Raveena
Raveena Tandon reveals the industry is full of insecure people, ‘They look for ways to pull others down’
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Raveena
Raveena Tandon reveals the industry is full of insecure people, ‘They look for ways to pull others down’
Saif
Kareena Kapoor Khan talks about how Ranbir Kapoor is similar to Saif Ali Khan, netizens react
Ranbir
Ranbir Kapoor recalls being scolded by Rishi Kapoor, here's why
Ranbir
Ranbir Kapoor starrer Ramayana to go on floors next month? Reports reveal
Boney
Boney Kapoor confirms the casting of No Entry 2, check it out
Kriti
Back to Business: Kriti Kharbanda Jumps Back into New Project Post-Wedding