Taapsee Pannu will 'wait and conspire' to work with Hrithik Roshan

27 Feb 2020 03:00 AM

MUMBAI: Actress Taapsee Pannu confesses being a fan of Hrithik Roshan and says she will "wait and conspire" to ensure she gets to work with the Bollywood superstar.

"I am a fan of Hrithik Roshan. I went up to him on Dia's (Mirza) birthday and confessed that I really wanted to click a selfie with him. But instead of clicking a picture right now, I will wait and conspire that we do a movie together, and I'll take my chance then," Taapsee said.

Taapsee also opened up about her other idols. She said she is a huge fan of all sportspersons who make the nation proud.

"I really admire our country's sports personalities, too, and I would love to click pictures with them. They are real heroes of our nation," she opened up, on "The Kapil Sharma Show".

The actress was joined by her "Thappad" co-star Dia Mirza and director Anubhav Sinha on comedian Kapil Sharma's chat show.

SOURCE: IANS

