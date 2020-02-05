News

Taapsee Pannu's dialogue from Thappad “Ek Thappad! Par Nahi Maar Sakta” reminds everyone of her Pink dialogue “No Means No”!

By TellychakkarTeam
05 Feb 2020 02:00 PM

MUMBAI: The trailer of Anubhav Sinha's upcoming film Thappad was released recently and has received appreciation from the industry and the audiences alike. The gripping trailer has caught the attention of many and also how carefully the topic has been portrayed has left the masses very intrigued. But, it is the dialogue of Thappad that has resonated all across and more so, reminds one of Taapsee’s earlier project, Pink’s dialogue that grappled the nation.

The dialogue from the trailer, "Ek Thappad! Par Nahi Maar Sakta", reminds the netizens of the dialogue from the movie, Pink which was "A No means a No." The movies were definitely different from each other but there are a lot of similarities that resonate with the movie and have been appreciated by the netizens. With back to back significant and thought provoking subjects, Thappad will be Anubhav Sinha’s hattrick of impactful films.

Everyone is already terming Thappad as this year's Pink. Touted to be a film which is this year’s Pink, Thappad is all set to continue the league of highlighting gut-wrenching subjects and was inspired by real-life events.

The movie, Thappad has a talented ensemble cast of Taapsee Pannu, Ratna Pathak Shah, Manav Kaul, Dia Mirza, Tanvi Azmi, and Ram Kapoor and is already looking promising with the trailer of the film out now.

After achieving critical and box Office success with Article15, Anubhav Sinha is back with another film, Thappad produced by Anubhav Sinha  and Bhushan Kumar starring Taapsee Pannu will release on 28 February 2020

