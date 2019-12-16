News

Taapsee Pannu's Thappad gets new release date

By TellychakkarTeam
16 Dec 2019 08:36 PM

MUMBAI: Tapsee Pannu's upcoming film Thappad, which was earlier set to release in the Women's Day week, will now be released on February 28. The actress took to social media to share the news. Anubhav Sinha, the director of the film, however, was surprised to know about the change.

Announcing the change in the release date of Thappad, Taapsee Pannu wrote, '#Thappad Reuniting with the man who has taken reinventing’ to some other level.... @anubhavsinha, looking forward to show you all on 28 Feb 2020. Produced by @itsBhushanKumar & @anubhavsinha, Thappad will release on 28 Feb, 2020 @tseries #BenarasMediaWorks (sic).'

But what was surprising was that the director of the movie was unaware about the same, as he written said that no one had informed him.

