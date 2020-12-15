Taapsee shares what her bad hair day at the gym looks like

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu on Tuesday shared photographs showing what her bad hair day at the gym looks like.

In the photos shared on her verified Instagram account, Taapsee can be seen working out, while the camera captures her from behind, showing her curly hair tied up.

"Bad hair day in a gym looks like... #oneMoreRep #RashmiRocket #AlmostThere," Taapsee wrote.

Taapsee has been into heavy workout over the past months for her role of a runner in her next film, "Rashmi Rocket". She plays a runner from the Rann of Kutch who fights for her identity and becomes an athlete. Priyanshu Painyuli plays Taapsee's husband in the Akarsh Khurana directorial.