Taapsee used to watch SRK's films in her college days, now she's working with him

MUMBAI : Actress Taapsee Pannu says she is a huge fan of superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his movies and shared that she watched his films during her college days.

The 'Pink' actress is collaborating with filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani and SRK for her next film 'Dunki'. She says that Shah Rukh makes his co-actor 'feel like the most important person' on the set. She says: "Movies happened to me during my college days because my parents weren't too inclined towards watching films, so they never took me to the theatres. When I started watching films, Shah Rukh Khan was the biggest superstar, and obviously his films needed to be watched in the first weekend itself."

Working with SRK giving her goosebumps, Taapsee shares: "Being a 90's kid, when you begin work with Shah Rukh Sir, you know you have seen and felt those emotions through the big screen and now, it's playing out right in front of you."

"So, you have those deja vu moments with SRK. Everyone who has worked with him has said that he makes you feel like the most important person." She also admires his sense of humour and wit: "His humour, his wit, is something I am a huge fan of and while people obviously know him and love him for the films he has done, for me Shah Rukh Khan as a person is the biggest benchmark that we have in this industry.

While having a conversation on the live show 'My Movie Life on Roposo', the actress further reveals about getting an opportunity to work in Rajkumar's film. She adds: "I am not sure if I have totally accepted the fact that I am part of this film although we have shot almost 65 per cent of it. It is too surreal for someone who never imagined to be here." "Though I am an actor, I always knew that my path to success is going to be longer because I don't have those access points in the industry like others might have."

"No one will ever call Shah Rukh Khan and say take Taapsee, or even Raju sir for that matter. Raju sir might not be a part of the inner circle, but he is up there and there are so many people wanting to work with him," she shares. She recalls receiving a message of appreciation from the filmmaker and shares: "In fact, I remember after 'Manmarziyan', he had sent me a message appreciating and acknowledging my work and since then he has seen all my films." "So I know where he is coming from, but I never thought I would get an opportunity with this kind of combination. Even today, subconsciously I feel that something bad might just happen, because this is too good to be true. I am sure there are a lot of people in the industry thinking, how?," she wraps up.

Source : INS