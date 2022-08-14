Taapsee used to watch SRK's films in her college days, now she's working with him

Actress Taapsee Pannu says she is a huge fan of superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his movies and shared that she watched his films during her college days.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 08/14/2022 - 16:15
movie_image: 
Taapsee used to watch SRK's films in her college days, now she's working with him

MUMBAI : Actress Taapsee Pannu says she is a huge fan of superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his movies and shared that she watched his films during her college days.

The 'Pink' actress is collaborating with filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani and SRK for her next film 'Dunki'. She says that Shah Rukh makes his co-actor 'feel like the most important person' on the set. She says: "Movies happened to me during my college days because my parents weren't too inclined towards watching films, so they never took me to the theatres. When I started watching films, Shah Rukh Khan was the biggest superstar, and obviously his films needed to be watched in the first weekend itself."

Working with SRK giving her goosebumps, Taapsee shares: "Being a 90's kid, when you begin work with Shah Rukh Sir, you know you have seen and felt those emotions through the big screen and now, it's playing out right in front of you."

"So, you have those deja vu moments with SRK. Everyone who has worked with him has said that he makes you feel like the most important person." She also admires his sense of humour and wit: "His humour, his wit, is something I am a huge fan of and while people obviously know him and love him for the films he has done, for me Shah Rukh Khan as a person is the biggest benchmark that we have in this industry.

While having a conversation on the live show 'My Movie Life on Roposo', the actress further reveals about getting an opportunity to work in Rajkumar's film. She adds: "I am not sure if I have totally accepted the fact that I am part of this film although we have shot almost 65 per cent of it. It is too surreal for someone who never imagined to be here." "Though I am an actor, I always knew that my path to success is going to be longer because I don't have those access points in the industry like others might have."

"No one will ever call Shah Rukh Khan and say take Taapsee, or even Raju sir for that matter. Raju sir might not be a part of the inner circle, but he is up there and there are so many people wanting to work with him," she shares. She recalls receiving a message of appreciation from the filmmaker and shares: "In fact, I remember after 'Manmarziyan', he had sent me a message appreciating and acknowledging my work and since then he has seen all my films." "So I know where he is coming from, but I never thought I would get an opportunity with this kind of combination. Even today, subconsciously I feel that something bad might just happen, because this is too good to be true. I am sure there are a lot of people in the industry thinking, how?," she wraps up.

Source : INS

Bollywood Taapsee Pannu Shah Rukh Khan Rajkumar Hirani Dunki TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 08/14/2022 - 16:15

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin: Good News! Pakhi realizes her mistake, Sai-Virat to reunite
MUMBAI:   The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Wow! Check out John Abraham’s luxurious lifestyle
MUMBAI: John Abraham is one of the most popular and handsome actors in B-town. Apart from his acting skills, he is...
Arjun reveals the moment he had a black-eye because of Sonam
MUMBAI : Actress Sonam Kapoor has candidly shared how she was once asked to leave the basketball court in school by a...
Kamya Punjabi reveals how she prepared for her role in 'Sanjog'
MUMBAI : 'Bigg Boss 7' fame Kamya Punjabi, who will be seen playing the role of an ambitious woman Gauri in the new...
Rubina Dilaik finds it a bit challenging to dance in front of Madhuri Dixit
MUMBAI : 'Bigg Boss 14' winner and actress Rubina Dilaik says that she is excited but nervous too as she has to show...
Taapsee used to watch SRK's films in her college days, now she's working with him
MUMBAI : Actress Taapsee Pannu says she is a huge fan of superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his movies and shared that she...
Recent Stories
Wow! Check out John Abraham’s luxurious lifestyle
Wow! Check out John Abraham’s luxurious lifestyle
Latest Video