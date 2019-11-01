News

Tabu to play the role of Manjulika in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
01 Nov 2019 08:19 PM

Bhool Bhulaiyaa is one of the most popular Bollywood psychological thrillers to have ever been made, and it was announced this year that a sequel for it was in the works. The movie is titled Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and will star Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles.

And now, as per sources, Tabu will join the cast of the movie. Vidya Balan’s role as Manjulika was the highlight. There are reports suggesting that Tabu will be stepping into her shoes to play a similar role. In the original movie, Akshay Kumar had played the lead. However, that was not possible due to a falling out between Akshay and T-Series, the production company for the sequel. After Akshay Kumar pulled out of the project, Vidya Balan also followed suit, and the original lead cast of the first film were no longer associated with the sequel.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is directed by Anees Bazmee and will be released on July 31st 2020.

Tags > Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Anees Bazmee, Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Vidya Balan, Akshay Kumar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Recent Video
01 Nov 2019 09:10 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Beyhad deserved another season - Aishwarya Sakhuja
Beyhad deserved another season - Aishwarya Sakhuja | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
01 Nov 2019 09:03 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Telly Talkies and more with TellyChakkar
Telly Talkies and more with TellyChakkar | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Zulfi Syed
Zulfi Syed
Amal Sehrawat
Amal Sehrawat
Sushant Divgikar
Sushant Divgikar
Romit Raj
Romit Raj
Neetu Wadhwa
Neetu Wadhwa
Hitesh Bhardwaj
Hitesh Bhardwaj
Sana Amin Sheikh
Sana Amin Sheikh
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Divyanka Tripathi
Divyanka Tripathi

past seven days