Tabu to play the role of Manjulika in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Bhool Bhulaiyaa is one of the most popular Bollywood psychological thrillers to have ever been made, and it was announced this year that a sequel for it was in the works. The movie is titled Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and will star Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles.

And now, as per sources, Tabu will join the cast of the movie. Vidya Balan’s role as Manjulika was the highlight. There are reports suggesting that Tabu will be stepping into her shoes to play a similar role. In the original movie, Akshay Kumar had played the lead. However, that was not possible due to a falling out between Akshay and T-Series, the production company for the sequel. After Akshay Kumar pulled out of the project, Vidya Balan also followed suit, and the original lead cast of the first film were no longer associated with the sequel.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is directed by Anees Bazmee and will be released on July 31st 2020.