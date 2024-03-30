Tabu’s timeless charm shines bright; Netizens pour in praises!

Tabu

MUMBAI: Constantly reinventing herself Tabu is revered across the industry for her versatility and timeless charm. Making a role feel special once again, her quirky portrayal of Geeta in her latest titled Crew, is being loved by audiences around the globe.

Honing a fun role in this one, Tabu effortlessly steals the spotlight, earning high praise from netizens and critics alike. The funny one-liners to how the character peels on camera, shows the years of experience and craft she so naturally possesses.

A user expressed online saying, “Its Tabu that shines in every film” while another fan took to social media to say, ”Tabu is outstanding”. Another commented, “Tabu shined throughout the film”. The love just comes pouring in!

What sets her apart in Crew is not just experience but her undeniable prowess as an actress. Her contribution not only elevates the film but also reaffirms her status as one of the industry's most celebrated actors.

Directed by Rajesh A. Krishnan, this heist comedy also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon. Together, they form a dynamic trio, adding layers of humour and intrigue to the film's narrative.

