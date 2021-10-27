Tadap trailer out! This Tara Sutaria and Ahan Shetty starrer promises to be high on action

MUMBAI : Ever since the movie Tadap was announced the fans were eagerly waiting for the latest update about the movie. The movie is the official remake of Telugu blockbuster RX100. Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty is all set to make his Bollywood debut with this movie which also has Tara Sutaria in the leading role.

Today finally the makers have announced the trailer of the movie, and it has all the elements to make it to your watch list

About the trailer

The trailer begins with the Ahan Shetty where looks very promising in his rough avatar and performing some amazing action sequences. As the trailer progresses we get to see some amazing BGM which enhances the trailer viewing experience, actress Tara Sutaria is looking beautiful in the trailer. And what we can see from the trailer is nothing but the sizzling chemistry between Tara Sutaria and Ahan Shetty. After a tragedy which happened in the actor's life his life is completely changed and what is the twist, it will be interesting to see in the movie.

Expectation from the movie

No doubt trailer has all the elements and the recipe which will make the movie blockbuster. We can clearly see some amazing chemistry between Tara Sutaria and Ahan Shetty from the trailer and it will be amazing to see the extended version of it in the movie. Also the trailer promises that the movie will be high on music, we can expect some amazing soulful love and romantic music from the movie. No doubt it will be a treat to watch actor Ahan Shetty as he has given some amazing and impressive glimpses of his acting in the trailer. We can also expect to see some amazing location Which is covered in the movie. No doubt the another thing which the trailer promise is that the movie will be high on action, we can expect some amazing action sequences which will be performed by the actor ahan Shetty.

The cast of the movie

This action thriller stars Ahan Shetty, Tara Sutaria, Saurabh Shukla, Kumud Mishra and Sumit Gulati

The film is helmed by Milan Luthria who is known for films like 'Taxi No. 9-2-11' and 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai'. Presented and co-produced by Fox Star Studios, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment production 'Tadap' is set to roll out in cinemas on December 3.

