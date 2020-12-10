Tahir Raj Bhasin: I'm thrilled to be back on a film set

MUMBAI: Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin is thrilled to start shooting for his next film, Looop Lapeta. He says there is no better feeling than hearing those magical words -- roll sound, camera, and action.

Tahir said: "I'm thrilled to be back on a film set. There's no better feeling than hearing those magical words 'roll sound, camera, and action'. The months of preparation and readings that we've done over WhatsApp and zoom are paying off but there is no comparison to meeting your crew and co-star in the flesh and creating a scene in real life."

The actor shared that every cast and crew member was bursting with excitement on day one of shooting for the film, co-starring Taapsee Pannu.

"On day one of Looop Lapeta, there was palpable nervousness and excitement. We were all just so kicked to be doing this. The atmosphere on Looop's set is nothing short of electric. The vibe starts with the energy that Taapsee brings to the set," he added.

"The producers, Tanuj Garg and Atul Kasbekar, are hands-on and make everyone feel at home which is so endearing to experience. Our debutant director Aakaash Bhatia is a fireball of energy and it is great to be led by his rapid ideas that we have all jammed on as a team for all these months."

Also Read: Kanwar Dhillon to play one of the leads in Sphere Origins’ next?

He says as an actor he is more appreciative of shooting for a part and a film that he is extremely passionate about.

"One of the first things I spoke to Taapsee about was the lockdown months versus the feeling of being on sets and how one doesn't take this momentum and energy for granted. Beyond this, our chats mostly revolve around the scene of the day and what part of ourselves we want to bring to it. The new normal also means we all work with certain restrictions of masks and social distancing but overall the entire crew is doing their bit to safeguard themselves and the project," he says.

About his pairing with Taapsee, he said: "It's awesome to be collaborating with a co-star like Taapsee. The power-packed impact of this fresh lead pair will be exponential not only because of us as actors pairing up together but also for the edgy way these parts have been written and stylised. Working towards creating that chemistry that the audience will love is exactly what we are doing at the moment, and this is the most challenging part of the creation."

Source: IANS

Also Read: Makers of CID coming up with another cop-drama for Dangal TV featuring Syed Zafar Ali)