Tahir Raj Bhasin: Working non-stop has never been a problem

MUMBAI: Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin, who has a slew of projects lined up for release such as 'Looop Lapeta', 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein' and '83', has no problem with working non stop as he calls it a blessing for an artiste.

Tahir said: "It has been an incredible last couple of years and I just feel blessed that I have got projects that have helped me showcase my acting prowess to the best of my abilities. I have worked non stop and I thank my fortunes, that despite the pandemic, great work has come to me.

"I'm at a stage in life where I want to be part of exciting projects that are being made in the industry."

"Working non stop has never been a problem, it's a blessing for an actor. So, I wanted to treat myself and recognise the journey that I have had so far."

Recently, Tahir gifted himself a hot new pair of wheels - a brand new high end luxury car.

Sharing his excitement, Tahir said: "I'm thrilled to own this dream ride of mine. It symbolises style and excellence and it resonates with what I strive to bring out in every film I do.

"I will cherish this moment and remind myself that I need to push myself harder and deliver better performances with every project."

SOURCE : IANS