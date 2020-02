Tahira Kashyap in awe of Neena Gupta

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Tahira Kashyap is all set to come up with a short film titled "Pinni", and she is completely in awe of the veteran actress Neena Gupta who plays the lead role in the project.

"It was a big learning experience working with Neenaji. She is an amazing actor. She has been in the industry for such a long time and it feels amazing to see the kind of roles she has done in her career. And now she has brought more to the character of Sudha in my film 'Pinni'," Tahira said.

Tahira shared the film's poster on her Instagram account, in which Neena Gupta is seen standing in front of boxes filled with pinni (a popular Punjabi sweet).

"My obsession with food continues! After #toffee comes #pinni along with some bitter, sweet calories. It's been a 2 year gap between these two but I was busy saving my ass, and someone tells me that was a better proposition and I agree," Tahira added.

"Pinni" will release on February 19.