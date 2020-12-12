News

Tahira Kashyap introduces new 'family member' Peanut

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 Dec 2020 11:46 PM
Mumbai

MUMBAI: Filmmaker-writer Tahira Kashyap has revealed that her family has welcomed a new member -- a pet dog Tahira has named Peanut.

Tahira, who is married to Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana, posted a picture on Instagram, where she is seen posing with the poodle puppy. She shared that the whole family is going nuts over Peanut.

"Our newest member of the family! It's a girl and she is PEANUT! We all are going nuts over her! An extension to my hair, peanut has a story too," Tahira wrote.

She added: "The person who helped us get Peanut told me, it's always the boys that are picked first, and so no matter how cute peanut's brother was, I wasn't letting her be the second choice! People pls welcome."

Tahira is an avid social media user. She keeps updating fans about her life and work on the platforms.

Tags Tahira Kashyap Ayushmann Khurrana

