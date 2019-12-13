Tahira Kashyap's new short film 'Pinni' is 'straight from the heart'

MUMBAI: Author-filmmaker Tahira Kashyap describes her upcoming short film "Pinni" as a sweet story, adding that the effort came straight from her heart.



"I have made a short film with Neena (Gupta) ji and it is produced by Guneet Monga. It's a very sweet film and it has come straight from the heart. There is nothing complicated about it. It's the voice of a woman, so I am looking forward to releasing it," said Tahira at the launch of the Audible Suno app.



Tahira has previously directed the short film "Toffee" and the music video "Kudiye ni", which featured her brother-in-law Aparshakti Khurrana.



The year 2019 has been special for her husband, actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who delivered the back-to-back hits "Article 15","Dream Girl" and "Bala".



"I am so glad that he is doing a fantastic job. He has been picking up good scripts, and I feel he has grown up as an actor," Tahira said, about her husband's growth as an actor.



On the Audible Suno app, she will narrate "My Ex-Breast", a seven-episode audio series by Tahira and Guneet Monga. In this series, Tahira takes you on an intimate journey through her experience of battling breast cancer.



Talking about the upcoming series, Tahira said: "I am very excited because this is the first time I have done an audio show. It's a subject that is very close to my heart, so I am very kicked about it. It's a quirky, fun and happy show but it deals with something really serious. I have given my voice to it and it's my story."



The Amazon-owned audio platform Audible Suno offers free access to more than 60 original and exclusive series in Hindi and English, featuring voice-acting by Ajay Devgn, Katrina Kaif, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Guru Randhawa, Anil Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh, Ranbir Kapoor, Tabu, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Taapsee Pannu, Mouni Roy, Karan Johar, Farhan Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap, Vir Das, and Vicky Kaushal.



The variety of content spans horror, suspense, and romance on the fiction front, and interviews, podcasts, and discussions in non-fiction, which touch upon mental health and LGBTQ rights among other issues.