Taimur Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan will be Actors in future and Papa Saif Ali Khan is already convinced, here is what the actor said

MUMBAI: Father Saif Ali Khan is clear about his kids Ibrahim Ali and Taimur Ali’s career choices. Earlier, Kareena Kapoor Khan had opened up about what she wants his son Taimur to be in the future, owing to his popularity. Saif, who’s currently in Dharamshala for the shoot for Bhoot Police with Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandes, recently appeared on Jackie and Amanda Cerny’s podcast. During the podcast, the Pataudi was asked to give a brief description of his family’s history in the arts. Further speaking about his sons joining the industry, he said his kids may follow his footsteps.

During the podcast, he said Taimur will be an actor as he has been entertaining one and all already. On the Podcast, Saif said, “My mother’s been doing films since she was 16. She worked with Satyajit Ray a lot and did about four or five movies with him. She was his muse, and he thought of her as the ultimate female representation of his art.”

He further added, “My sister is kind of in the movies, my wife, my ex-wife as well... So all of us. My daughter, my elder son wants to be an actor, and I think Taimur will be an actor for sure, he’s entertaining us already.”

