Taimur Ali Khan fondly looking at the paparazzi is the best thing on the internet today

18 Feb 2020 08:17 PM

MUMBAI: Taimur Ali Khan, Bollywood’s much-adored toddler, was snapped with his mother Kareena Kapoor Khan today.

Always attracting the paparazzi, this time around the star kid was fondly looking at his pap friends, who were busy capturing his adorable expressions.

While Bebo waved once at the photographers and made her way to Karisma Kapoor’s Bandra residence, Taimur was still looking out at the paparazzi.

During an interview with Zoom, Saif had revealed that his son is not exactly fond of the photographers. 'Taimur happens to be photographed a lot but he doesn’t like being photographed. He doesn’t enjoy it, why would a kid enjoy all the flashes?' Saif had stated. 

The concerned parent had further added how he was relieved after the paparazzi stopped waiting outside their home.

 The actor had said, 'It (paparazzi) has become a part of our life at some places but outside the house when they were parked, it was becoming a kind of nuisance to the neighbours. They (paparazzi) very kindly agreed not to be outside the house. But in public places I still wish would go easy on the kids.'

 

