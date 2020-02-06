Taimur Ali Khan has a blast at Yash and Roohi's birthday!

MUMBAI: Taimur Ali Khan attended the birthday party of Karan Johar’s twins, Yash and Roohi. A series of videos and photos from the party have gone viral.

In a recent video, we see Taimur Ali Khan playing the drum. The munchkin is wearing blue jeans paired with a blue jacket and is happily playing the drums.

The setting of the party looked like that of a campsite. From Kareena Kapoor Khan and Soha Ali Khan to Farah Khan and Alia Bhatt, several B-town stars were papped at the bash.

Yash and Roohi will turn three on January 7, 2020.

Have a look at the video.

Credits: Pinkvilla