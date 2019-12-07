Taimur Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, TellyChakkar

MUMBAI: Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu are two popular and adorable star kids.

Their innocent and cute pictures always make everyone happy. The Pataudi parivaar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu along with their adorable kids- Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu are currently at their ancestral house Pataudi palace. Soha Ali Khan shared an adorable picture on Instagram of Inaaya and Taimur having a whale of a time on the swings.

Soha captioned it as, “Up Up and Away”. In the picture, Taimur and her sister Inaaya are seen sharing a great bond together as they bond on swings.

Check out their super adorable pictures right here: