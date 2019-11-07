News

Taimur Ali Khan poses with his drink on a dinner outing with parents; the picture will make you go 'aww'

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
07 Nov 2019 01:11 PM

MUMBAI: Kareena Kapoor Khan's and Saif Ali Khan’s little son Taimur Ali Khan is loved by everyone. In fact, the super adorable kid is an internet sensation. The kid has a huge fan following.

Taimur never fails to grab our attention every time he is snapped by the paps, this time around, a picture of the tot with his parents and an uncle have been doing the rounds, one in which he has all our attention, yet again. The trio seems to be having a fun time together as they are all smiling for a happy picture. Taimur can be seen sipping on his drink while he is seated beside his Uncle, while Saif, Kareena, and he smile for the camera. In the picture, Taimur looks extremely cute as he enjoys himself the most.

Take a look below: 

Tags > Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Bollywood, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Recent Video
06 Nov 2019 06:38 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Shantanu and Nityaami reveal eachothers secrets
Shantanu and Nityaami reveal eachothers secrets | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
06 Nov 2019 06:20 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Fights on the sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
Fights on the sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Sara Khan
Sara Khan
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Richa Chadda
Richa Chadda
Gaurav Chopra
Shalini Sharma
Shalini Sharma
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Dev Anand
Dev Anand
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Vahbiz Dorabjee
Vahbiz Dorabjee
Kapil Sharma
Kapil Sharma

poll

Who is the ultimate bikini babe among Erica Fernandes and Pooja Gor?

Who is the ultimate bikini babe among Erica Fernandes and Pooja Gor?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who plays Komolika better in Kasautii Zindaii Kii?

Who plays Komolika better in Kasautii Zindaii Kii?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days