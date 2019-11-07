Taimur Ali Khan poses with his drink on a dinner outing with parents; the picture will make you go 'aww'

MUMBAI: Kareena Kapoor Khan's and Saif Ali Khan’s little son Taimur Ali Khan is loved by everyone. In fact, the super adorable kid is an internet sensation. The kid has a huge fan following.

Taimur never fails to grab our attention every time he is snapped by the paps, this time around, a picture of the tot with his parents and an uncle have been doing the rounds, one in which he has all our attention, yet again. The trio seems to be having a fun time together as they are all smiling for a happy picture. Taimur can be seen sipping on his drink while he is seated beside his Uncle, while Saif, Kareena, and he smile for the camera. In the picture, Taimur looks extremely cute as he enjoys himself the most.

Take a look below: