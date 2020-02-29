News

Taimur Ali Khan’s latest adorable video wins Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt’s hearts

MUMBAI: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan is one of the most popular celeb kids.

 The Bollywood stars took the little one along with them on a shoot today and photos and videos from the same have been doing the rounds on the internet. The trio was snapped on the sets of the shoot and everyone sure seemed to be all happy in the photos we have seen. However, it looks like Tim Tim had the most fun day.

 A video is doing the rounds of social media where Taimur is working with the wind hair blower along with some assistance and well, it has left him wondering if he is the boss or the assistant in the first place. It also has divas Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt gushing over this tiny tot as both of them dropped in comments on the video. While Deepika wrote 'steal him,' Alia left a comment saying 'omg' along with the kiss emoji.

Tags Taimur Ali Khan Deepika Padukone Alia Bhatt Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram TellyChakkar

