Taimur Ali Khan twins in with Kareena Kapoor Khan at the airport; check photos

MUMBAI: Kareena Kapoor Khan's and Saif Ali Khan’s little son Taimur Ali Khan is loved by everyone. In fact, the super adorable kid is an internet sensation. The kid has a huge fan following.



Taimur is among the favourite star kids of the paparazzi and pictures and videos of him surface over the internet in no time. The little munchkin has been spotted keeping up his style quotient every time he steps out with mommy Kareena and dad Saif. This morning, Kareena and Taimur headed to New Delhi after Diwali celebrations in Mumbai. However, the mommy-son duo stole the show with their airport style and proved that they are a fashionable family.



As Kareena got off her car, Taimur also got out and looked as cute as a button. The paparazzi surrounded Bebo and Tim Tim as they walked towards the airport gate. In the photos, Kareena can be seen dressed in a white tee with an army green jacket and dark blue jeans with leather boots. Little Taimur seemed to opt for the same route as he was sporting a white tee with jeans and brown leather boots. What made Tim Tim stand out was his cute tee saying ‘I love mom.’



Take a look at their adorable pictures: