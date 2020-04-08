Taimur Ali Khan twins with this star kid

MUMBAI: Star kids make headlines whenever they are papped. One of the most talked star kids, Taimur Ali Khan, son of Kareena and Saif, is frequently talked about. He recently even made his TV debut on a new channel. The little cotton ball is undoubtedly one of the most popular celebrity children.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karan Johar have been the best of friends for as long as one can remember. Now, it seems like their toddler munchkins, Taimur Ali Khan and Yash Johar, are taking their BFF legacy forward.

Two pictures going viral on social media platform shows a fashion face-off between Taimur and Yash.

Have a look.

During the present lock down, Karan Johar has launched his famous 'Toodles' videos with Yash, Roohi, and his mom Hiroo Johar. Their toodles camaraderie has been going viral on the internet. In the pictures above, we see Yash and Taimur in the same outfit.

Both tiny tots look adorable in their own way, and we would love to see more such pictures of them!

Who looks cuter? Tell us in the comments below.

For more Bollywood updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.