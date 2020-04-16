News

Taimur Ali Khan's throwback photo will add a little sunshine to your day

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
16 Apr 2020 01:40 PM

MUMBAI: Taimur Ali Khan is the nation's most loved star kid. His parents Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan make sure to keep things normal for their little munchkin. From doing activities like gardening to attending playschool, the young lad is at an age where he is trying his hand at everything. Thanks to Taimur's fan clubs, we came across one such photo of the toddler completely engrossed in a book. 

The throwback photo shows Taimur sitting along with his playschool mates and his teacher. Not just that, Tim's teacher seems to be showing the young ones something interesting and Taimur can be seen giving it undivided attention. His playschool mates can also be seen pointing out some interesting stuff in the book.

Have a look below.

Isn't he simply adorable?

Credits: Pinkvilla

Tags Taimur Ali Khan Kareena Kapoor Khan Saif Ali Khan Instagram TellyChakkar
loading...
loading...

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

In pics: Mika and Chahatt Khanna get romantic for...

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Actresses who rocked the bell-bottom look!

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here