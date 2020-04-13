Taimur offers special prayers for Corona warriors

MUMBAI: Star kids make headlines whenever they are papped. One of the most talked star kids, Taimur Ali Khan, son of Kareena and Saif, is frequently talked about. He recently even made his TV debut on a new channel. The little cotton ball is undoubtedly one of the most popular celebrity children.

Kareena Kapoor's Happy Easter wish for her Instafam came with a happy picture of little munchkin Taimur and husband Saif Ali Khan. The actress, who never fails to keep her fans updated on her daily routine during the Coronavirus lockdown, shared another glimpse of her home diaries on her Instagram profile on Sunday, and the picture has our heart.

Have a look.

In this picture, we see little Taimur joining his hands and offering special prayers for Corona warriors, everyone who is helping us fight this deadly outbreak.

This is indeed the sweetest picture on the internet today.

What are your views on it? Tell us below.

For more Bollywood updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.