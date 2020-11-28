Take a look at star kids' lavish birthday celebrations

MUMBAI: Birthdays are always special. And the celebrity parents leave no stone unturned to make their kids feel special on their special days.

In fact, the Bollywood star kids end up having the nicest birthday parties organised for them by their parents. From Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan arranging a gala time for Taimur and his friends on the little one's birthday to Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput turning the OG party planner to ensure her babies, Misha and Zain have the best time on their special days to Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's baby girl Mehr Dhupia celebrating her birthday in the company of her family members; the celebs go above and beyond to organise the birthday parties of the young ones.

Here's a sneak peek inside star kids' lavish birthday parties:

Mehr: For Mehr's birthday, her parents Neha and Angad recently organised a family gathering. Considering the world is dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic at the moment, the duo didn't go overboard and kept it simple in a lush green lawn.

Inaaya Naumi Kemmu: For Inaaya's birthday celebrations, her parents Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu ditched star-studded parties and oragnised a cosy and intimate ice cream party.

Taimur Ali Khan: Since Taimur's birthday falls in December, his parents Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali organised a Christmassy affair for him last year.

Misha: When Misha complained to father Shahid Kapoor that she wanted a special birthday party and not a joint one, Shahid and Mira had no option but to cave in. The duo went on and organised a Peppa-themed party for Misha. Interestingly, all the decorations were made by the Kapoor family itself.

Zain: If Misha's go-to toy is Peppa pig, Zain is obsessed with "anything that goes vroom" - from trucks, cars, bikes and tractors. Keeping that in mind, his parents Mira and Shahid combined his love for vehicles and construction for a fun-filled party.

Yash and Roohi: When Karan Johar's twins Yash and Roohi turned two, the Bollywood filmmaker-producer organised a star-studded bash for his twins.

