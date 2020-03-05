News

Taking a break from Roohi Afzana, here’s how Janhvi Kapoor will celebrate her 23rd birthday

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
05 Mar 2020 06:36 PM

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has been keeping busy with her work schedule. The actress is currently shooting for Dinesh Vijan's Roohi Afzana starring alongside Rajkummar Rao and simultaneously prepping for her next project Takht which is a period drama to be directed by Karan Johar.

Amid her busy work life, the actress will finally get to celebrate her birthday with her family. Janhvi Kapoor, who is turning 23 on March 6, will be spending time with her family. As per source, 'It is known that the actress is very committed towards work. The actress, who celebrates her 23rd birthday tomorrow was looking forward to spending in on sets of her upcoming film Roohi Afzana. As the night shoot got cancelled, she will be now having quite a family dinner at Anshula Kapoor’s place.'

On the work front, the actress will soon be seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl releasing in April.

SOURCE – BOLLYWOOD HUNGAMA

Tags Janhvi Kapoor Roohi Afzana Rajkummar Rao Karan Johar Anshula Kapoor Gunjan Saxena Instagram TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Recent Video
05 Mar 2020 06:08 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Karisma Kapoor shares her experience while shooting, Kareena’s reaction over Taimur comment, & more
Karisma Kapoor shares her experience while... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
05 Mar 2020 06:03 PM | TellychakkarTeam
On Location: Shubharambh | Rani exposes Gunvanth in front of Raja
On Location: Shubharambh | Rani exposes Gunvanth... | watch it
more videos Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here