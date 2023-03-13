Talat Aziz on recreated versions of songs, "The soul of the music and the words have to be intact" - Exclusive

MUMBAI: Talat Aziz is a veteran singer and has sung some beautiful songs. He has also been trying his hands in acting and was last seen in a cameo in Sharmila Tagore and Manoj Bajpayee starrer Gulmohar, and he has also sung a song in the movie.

Tellychakkar interacted with Talat Aziz, and spoke to him about recreated versions of songs, upcoming movie Fighter, and more...

We all know you as a singer, so was acting also planned?

Whatever is written in your destiny, you will get it. There was a time when I was 19, if someone would come and ask me if I wanted to become a singer, I would say no I am a cricketer, I am under the National coach, and my main aim is to play for India. But, then things changed and I went into music. When I was already an established singer, I was approached by Mr Mahesh Bhatt, and he told me he wants to make a film with me. It was a father and son story based on music. So, then I realized that I can act, and slowly the journey began. But, then things took a turn. I left India and after I came back I did television.

Nowadays, there's a debate that old songs are being ruined by the recreated versions. So, what's your take on it?

I myself have done a recreation of my own work. I recorded some songs of mine from the early 80s with today’s music, keeping the same composition and not tampering with the soul or the lyrics. But, my voice was the same, and for today’s time it was different. I gave it to a music company and they released it, and it is titled Yaadein. You should keep the soul of the music and the words intact, and not tamper with the soul.

We have heard that you are a part of Hrithik Roshan's Fighter. So, tell us something about it.

"I haven't shot for it. We will be shooting this month. They approached me and told me that they want me to play Hrithik's father. It's not a lengthy role, but it's an important role."

