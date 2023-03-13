Talat Aziz on recreated versions of songs, "The soul of the music and the words have to be intact" - Exclusive

Talat Aziz is a veteran singer and has sung some beautiful songs. Tellychakkar interacted with Talat Aziz, and spoke to him about recreated versions of songs, upcoming movie Fighter, and more...
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 03/13/2023 - 21:56
movie_image: 
Talat Aziz on recreated versions of songs, "You should keep the soul of the music and the words intact" - Exclusive

MUMBAI: Talat Aziz is a veteran singer and has sung some beautiful songs. He has also been trying his hands in acting and was last seen in a cameo in Sharmila Tagore and Manoj Bajpayee starrer Gulmohar, and he has also sung a song in the movie.

Also Read: Talat Aziz on recreated versions of songs, "You should keep the soul of the music and the words intact" - Exclusive

Tellychakkar interacted with Talat Aziz, and spoke to him about recreated versions of songs, upcoming movie Fighter, and more...

We all know you as a singer, so was acting also planned?

Whatever is written in your destiny, you will get it. There was a time when I was 19, if someone would come and ask me if I wanted to become a singer, I would say no I am a cricketer, I am under the National coach, and my main aim is to play for India. But, then things changed and I went into music. When I was already an established singer, I was approached by Mr Mahesh Bhatt, and he told me he wants to make a film with me. It was a father and son story based on music. So, then I realized that I can act, and slowly the journey began. But, then things took a turn. I left India and after I came back I did television.

Nowadays, there's a debate that old songs are being ruined by the recreated versions. So, what's your take on it?

I myself have done a recreation of my own work. I recorded some songs of mine from the early 80s with today’s music, keeping the same composition and not tampering with the soul or the lyrics. But, my voice was the same, and for today’s time it was different. I gave it to a music company and they released it, and it is titled Yaadein. You should keep the soul of the music and the words intact, and not tamper with the soul.

Also Read: Exclusive! Talat Aziz to play THIS role in Hrithik Roshan starrer Fighter

We have heard that you are a part of Hrithik Roshan's Fighter. So, tell us something about it. 

"I haven't shot for it. We will be shooting this month. They approached me and told me that they want me to play Hrithik's father. It's not a lengthy role, but it's an important role."

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Talat Aziz Gulmohar Sharmila Tagore Manoj Bajpayee Simran Suraj Sharma Rahul Chittella Fighter Digital News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 03/13/2023 - 21:56

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Tony Kakkar praises 'Indian Idol 13' contestant: Your voice has a wide range
MUMBAI:Singer Tony Kakkar, known for his tracks like 'Mohabbat Barsa De', 'Sawan Aaya Hai', 'Ek Do Teen Chaar', 'Khuda...
Exclusive! Sehaj Rajput roped in for SAB TV’s Alibaba- Ek Andaaz Andekha!
MUMBAI:Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.Ali...
”Kundali Bhagya changed my Bhagya”, says Sanjay Gagnani as he shares an emotional post on bidding a final adieu to the show
MUMBAI :Actor Sanjay Gagnani who recently was in the news for using his presence of mind to put off a fire outbreak in...
Exclusive! Pandya Store’s Shiva aka Kanwar Dhillon gives a health update on Alice Kaushik, check out
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world. We always like to be at the forefront of...
Must Read! Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar box office collection day 6: Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer shows a huge drop on its first Monday
MUMBAI :Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar was released on Holi (Wednesday). The film...
Recent Stories
Shraddha Kapoor
Must Read! Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar box office collection day 6: Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer shows a huge drop on its first Monday

Latest Video

Related Stories
Deepika Padukone gets mistaken by a Hollywood Media
Deepika Padukone gets mistaken by a Hollywood Media outlet as this Hollywood model on the Oscars red carpet, Netizens call it ‘rasim’
Must Read! Veteran actresses who are reinventing themselves
Must Read! Veteran actresses who are reinventing themselves
Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway review: Rani Mukerji is simply amazing in this heart-wrenching story
Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway review: Rani Mukerji is simply amazing in this heart-wrenching story
RRR
Being a proud partner on RRR music, Bhushan Kumar congratulates Composer M.M Keeravani and Director SS Rajamouli for a glorious "Naatu Naatu" win at 95th Oscars
Sandhya Mridul
Sandhya Mridul says, “People kept offering me a sister’s role after Saathiya” – Exclusive
Satish Kaushik
What! Late Satish Kaushik’s wife Shashi refutes claims of Vikas Malu’s wife Saanvi that the Mr. India actor demanded Rs 15 crore from the industrialist