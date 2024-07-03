Tamanna Bhatia reveals her all time favourite fashion icon

During the recent interaction with the media Tamanna Bhatia revealed her fashion Idol who she looks up to and she is not from India
MUMBAI: No doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses of all time is Tamanna Bhatia, over the time with her amazing acting contribution across languages and across industry the actress has created a solid mark in the hearts and minds of the fan who always looks forward to the upcoming movies of the actress.

She has been one such name constantly known not only for her acting but also for her looks and some great fashion sense, over the time she has been blessing the internet feed and treating the fans with some great fashion which never fails to give some major goals and set a perfect example for everyone. Recently the actress was seen attending a fashion event in Mumbai where the actress spoke in detail about her fashion icon and what is fashion for her.

Also read - Tamannaah Bhatia to lead Neeraj Pandey’s next

 

During the chat session with the media actress Tamanna Bhatia reveal that Meryl Streep has to be her fashion icon and she is her favourite, the actress also said she has been looking up to her since long time, actress Tamanna Bhatia also went on to describing fashion for her, she said it is the way of expressing yourself and expressing your creativity.

Indeed she has been one such name who has been making our jaws drop and making our head turns when it comes to Fashion, what are your views on these words of the actress Tamanna Bhatia in context of fashion, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read - Must Read! Tamannaah Bhatia opens up about facing online hate and her approach to dealing with it; Says 'Faceless People’ ​​​​​​​

