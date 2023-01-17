Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Verma spotted together, going for a ‘lunch date’

The two talented actors also created quite a stir after being seen at an award function previously. Tamannaah and Vijay arrived in the same car.
MUMBAI : After being seen getting cozy together on New Year’s eve in Goa, Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Verma were recently seen again going out for a relaxing lunch together in Bandra. Looks like the duo don’t want to keep their relationship under wraps anymore. The two talented actors also created quite a stir after being seen at an award function previously.

Tamannaah and Vijay arrived in the same car. She is seen wearing a black hoodie and short skirt while he is seen wearing a green hoodie and brown pants. The duo seemed to be in a good mood and waved to the paps. This has now added more fuel to the rumors that the duo might be in a romantic relationship.

The duo who reportedly vacationed together in Goa, also arrived back into the city on the same flight and were spotted at the airport. The duo haven’t yet confirmed their relationship but looks like they aren’t trying to hide it either.

