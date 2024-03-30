Tamannaah Bhatia shows her mesmerizing saree looks in latest photo shoot

MUMBAI : When it comes to some of the most beautiful actresses from India, we cannot miss out Tamannaah Bhatia’s name from the list. The actress has majorly worked in the South Indian movie industry but has also made a strong mark in the Hindi movie industry. Tamannaah Bhatia stole everyone’s heart with her performance in movies like Lust Stories 2, Babli Bouncer, Entertainment, Baahubali part 2 and many more other movies.

Now with the movie choices expanding, the audience has fallen even deeper in love with Tamannaah Bhatia and it seems that the actress is not going to let the audience get over her so easily as she has the right qualities to grab everyone’s attention with her various but gorgeous looks.

There are times when the actress drops some pictures from her latest photo shoot which totally makes her fans go crazy. This time, the actress broke the internet by dropping some mesmerizing pictures on her Instagram profile, leaving her fans wanting for more. That’s right! The actress has really taken the internet by storm with her gorgeous look in a green sari with a unique bralette blouse. Take a look at the post below:

As we can see in the pictures where the actress is wearing a beautiful green sari with a very attractive bralette blouse.

The actress was last seen in the movie Lust Stories 2 where she was seen along with Vijay Varma. They have also announced their relationship officially and the audience are loving the couple very much.

