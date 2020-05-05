Tamannaah Bhatia to tie the knot with Pakistani cricketer Abdul Razzaq? Read details

MUMBAI: Tamannaah Bhatia is a well-known film actress. She is known for her work in Tamil, Telugu as well as Hindi movies. She will be next seen in Bole Chudiyan opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

On the personal front, there were speculations that Tamannaah is dating Pakistani cricketer Abdul Razzaq. Some time ago, a couple of pictures featuring Bhatia and Abdul Razzaq, together in a jewellery shop had gone viral, making fans assume that they are romantically involved.

The pictures saw the actress and the cricketer posing with jewellery in their hands. Well, in no time, the gossip mills churned out rumours of them getting married. However, Tamannaah had quashed them all. It turned out that they were invited as mere chief guests for an event in Dubai in 2017. Now, those pictures have yet again found their way to the internet and adding fuel to their wedding rumours. But none of it is true. Tamannaah Bhatia is at her home, quarantining amid the coronavirus lockdown and marriage is far from it.

A pissed off Tamannaah, in one of her interviews, had clarified, "One day it’s an actor, another day it’s a cricketer, and now it’s a doctor. These rumours make it sound like I’m on a husband shopping spree. While I love the idea of being in love, I definitely don't appreciate baseless news when it comes to my personal life."

Check out the picture below:

Credits: SpotboyE.com