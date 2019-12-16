News

Tanaji 2nd trailer to be launched today

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
16 Dec 2019 07:26 PM

MUMBAI: Even since the trailer of ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’came out, the buzz around the film has been high. The actors and the visuals effects are getting praised, and we must say, it did not disappoint. Co-starring Saif Ali Khan and Kajol in lead roles, the trailer of the upcoming period drama promises epic battles scenes, great performances, and stunning visuals all in 3D.

While Ajay as Tanaji Malusare shines through as the brave and heroic Maratha Subedar, it was Saif Ali Khan’s menacing portrayal of Uday Bhan, who stole the show, according to fans on social media. Many took to Twitter to praise Saif’s performance as the villainous Rajput official working for Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

Some even felt that Ajay has met his match in Saif, with whom he is reuniting on the big screen after almost 12 years. They were last seen together in the 2006 hit film 'Omkara'. Also, trailer 2 of Tanaji will be released today, and we are eagerly waiting for the same.

Tags > Tanaji 2, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Saif Ali Khan, Kajol, Ajay, Maratha Subedar, Omkara, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Recent Video
16 Dec 2019 07:42 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Kaima secrets REVEALED ft. Amrapali Gupta I Sehban Azim I Reem Shaikh I Whose most likely to
Kaima secrets REVEALED ft. Amrapali Gupta I... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
16 Dec 2019 07:13 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Siddharth Shukla RETURNS to BB 13 I House members target each other during nominations
Siddharth Shukla RETURNS to BB 13 I House members... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Akshay Sethi
Akshay Sethi
Roop Durgapal
Roop Durgapal
Gautam Rode
Gautam Rode
Jay Soni
Jay Soni
Rishi Bhutani
Rishi Bhutani
Poonam Joshi
Poonam Joshi
Shakti Arora
Shakti Arora
Vanni Sharma
Vanni Sharma
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt
Shabbana Mullani
Shabbana Mullani

past seven days