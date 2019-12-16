Tanaji 2nd trailer to be launched today

MUMBAI: Even since the trailer of ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’came out, the buzz around the film has been high. The actors and the visuals effects are getting praised, and we must say, it did not disappoint. Co-starring Saif Ali Khan and Kajol in lead roles, the trailer of the upcoming period drama promises epic battles scenes, great performances, and stunning visuals all in 3D.



While Ajay as Tanaji Malusare shines through as the brave and heroic Maratha Subedar, it was Saif Ali Khan’s menacing portrayal of Uday Bhan, who stole the show, according to fans on social media. Many took to Twitter to praise Saif’s performance as the villainous Rajput official working for Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.



Some even felt that Ajay has met his match in Saif, with whom he is reuniting on the big screen after almost 12 years. They were last seen together in the 2006 hit film 'Omkara'. Also, trailer 2 of Tanaji will be released today, and we are eagerly waiting for the same.