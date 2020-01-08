Tanhaji actress Elakshi Gupta to work on her acting skills and fitness for future projects

MUMBAI: Team Tanhaji is on a roll and is leaving no stone unturned to promote their film. With this movie, we will see Ajay and Kajol together after U Me Aur Hum and Saif and Ajay together after Omkara.

This movie marks the debut of Elakshi Gupta who is playing Soyarabai (Shivaji Maharaj’s wife) in the film. The actress is very excited to share the screen with Ajay Devgn and Sharad Kelkar.

In a recent interview with TellyChakkar, Elakshi shared her emotions and excitement on working with these stars and her role in the film.

On being asked about her upcoming projects, the actress replied that she would first want to work on her acting skills and her fitness so that she could create a BANG with her screen presence the next time. She also shared said that she enjoyed shooting with Ajay Devgn and Sharad Kelkar.

Ajay Devgn's fans are going to get a perfect gift this year as his 100th film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior will not only release in Hindi but in Marathi as well. The period drama will hit the screens across Maharashtra on January 10, 2020.