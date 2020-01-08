News

Tanhaji: Censor Board to cut certain words from the film

tellychakkar-amit's picture
By tellychakkar-amit
08 Jan 2020 07:50 PM

MUMBAI: Ajay Devgn’s 100th film in the industry, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is surely going to be a hit by the looks of its trailer and songs. From the casting to other details, Ajay Devgn has been very particular about this project.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior also marks the on-screen reunion of Ajay and Kajol after a long time. Playing the role of Tanhaji Malusare, the actor looks dapper as the Maratha warrior; however, there has been a recent change made in the film.

Recently, the CBFC said that a few words like Rajput, Goli, and Naukrani and phrases like 'Neecha khoon tha tu' were deleted by them, considering the context in which they were said.

Disclaimers regarding animal cruelty, use of computer graphics, and non-support of child marriage were inserted. Disclaimers also suggest that the word Maratha is used for soldiers and not for the community. They mention that it’s a fictionalized work inspired by the life of Tanhaji Malusare

Currently, the stars are busy promoting their movie at all possible levels. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior will not only release in Hindi but in Marathi as well.

The period drama will hit the screens across Maharashtra on January 10, 2020, clashing with Deepika Padukone's Chhapakk.

Tags > Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Ajay Devgn, Rajput, Goli, Naukrani, Neecha khoon tha tu, Deepika Padukone, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Recent Video
08 Jan 2020 06:24 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Avneet Kaur shares the upcoming sequence from Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga
Avneet Kaur shares the upcoming sequence from... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Slideshow

From the sets of Star Plus' Yeh Rishtey Hain...

From the sets of Star Plus' Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

past seven days