Tanhaji: Censor Board to cut certain words from the film

MUMBAI: Ajay Devgn’s 100th film in the industry, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is surely going to be a hit by the looks of its trailer and songs. From the casting to other details, Ajay Devgn has been very particular about this project.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior also marks the on-screen reunion of Ajay and Kajol after a long time. Playing the role of Tanhaji Malusare, the actor looks dapper as the Maratha warrior; however, there has been a recent change made in the film.

Recently, the CBFC said that a few words like Rajput, Goli, and Naukrani and phrases like 'Neecha khoon tha tu' were deleted by them, considering the context in which they were said.

Disclaimers regarding animal cruelty, use of computer graphics, and non-support of child marriage were inserted. Disclaimers also suggest that the word Maratha is used for soldiers and not for the community. They mention that it’s a fictionalized work inspired by the life of Tanhaji Malusare

Currently, the stars are busy promoting their movie at all possible levels. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior will not only release in Hindi but in Marathi as well.

The period drama will hit the screens across Maharashtra on January 10, 2020, clashing with Deepika Padukone's Chhapakk.