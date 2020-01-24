Tanhaji - The Unsung Warrior all set to cross 200-crore mark at box office

MUMBAI: The brilliant run of Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior has continued right till the end of the second week. Even on Thursday, the numbers just didn’t fall as Rs. 7.02 crores came in. On Wednesday, the film had collected Rs. 7.20 crores so one can well imagine how strong the Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan starrer is at the box office.

The film has been granted the tax free status in Maharashtra as well and that will give it huge impetus amongst cinegoers. This is the belt where maximum collections are coming in, which means the third weekend would be superb as well.

The film has already collected Rs. 197.45 crores in just two weeks, a feat that hardly many blockbusters have enjoyed ever since the creation of the Rs. 100 crore and Rs. 200 crore club.

In fact, today the Om Raut directed film will not just enter the Rs. 200 crore club but will also go past the lifetime collections of Ek Tha Tiger (Rs. 199 crores) and 3 Idiots (Rs. 202 crores).

There are many other biggies that the period drama would surpass in its journey towards the Rs. 250 crore milestone (which is now a given) and it won’t be surprised if it actually manages to go way beyond that mark as well.

