Tanishaa Mukerji returns in 'Code Name Abdul'

25 Sep 2019 12:56 PM

Actress Tanishaa Mukerji is all set to appear on the silver screen after a long time. She will be seen playing a pivotal role in the film "Code Name Abdul".

Directed by Eshwar Gunturu, the movie revolves around a secret mission given to RAW. Tanishaa gets top billing in the film that also has budding actor Akku Kulhari.

Talking about her role, Tanishaa said: "This is the first time I am doing something in the action thriller space. I am very excited for this project. I have explored a explored a different part of myself through this film."

Tanishaa earlier featured in films like "Neal N Nikki" and "Tango Charlie".

Source: IANS

