'Tanu Weds Manu' producer Shailesh R. Singh announces his 20th film 'Setu'

MUMBAI : After producing renowned and critically acclaimed films like 'Tanu Weds Manu', 'Shahid', 'Aligarh', 'Madaari', 'Judgemental Hai Kya', 'Omerta', and 'Thalaivi', producer Shailesh R. Singh is all set to present his next film 'Setu'.

Directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Setu will be an edge-of-the-seat, thrilling courtroom drama around sanctioning of the Samudram project in 2004 and the interim judgment that was passed on it in 2007.

'Setu' is a story of a common man, deeply hurt by the decision made by the Indian state on the Sethusamudram Project. He feels that the project questions his very existence and shakes him emotionally so much so that he decides to challenge the government on the ground and in the court of law.

Interestingly, 'Setu' also happens to be Shailesh R. Singh's Karma Media's 20th project.

Shailesh says: "When this film first came to me, I was not really interested to produce it as there is already a film being made on the same subject."

"But when Vishal (director) narrated the idea to me in detail and his take on the subject, it really intrigued me massively! This film is beyond faith, truth and untruth for me."

Talking about taking up the immense responsibility of directing the film in the most unique way possible, director Vishal Chaturvedi says, "For me the core of India lies in its culture, traditions, belief system and its ancient history. If you remove these things, India will be like any other country. When the 'Sethusamudram' project was announced in 2004, I was so deeply hurt that I started digging to find out the relevant facts.

"I also travelled to Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka in 2008. When I shared this idea with our producers Harshvardhan Singh and Sumeet Seth, they wished for Shailesh R. Singh to present it. When I nervously approached Mr Singh with the idea, he got very excited. His excitement is clearly visible in his planning and bringing the project together."

Presented by Karma Media and Entertainment in association with Almighty motion picture, produced by Shailesh R. Singh, Polaroid Media and Wall Craft Media, 'Setu' is set to go on floors by the end of 2022 and will release on Diwali 2023.

The lead cast of the film will be announced soon.

SOURCE : IANS