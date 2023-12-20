Tanuj Virwani and Tanya Jacob's Christmas-Themed Wedding: A Joyous Celebration in Lonavala

MUMBAI : The wedding bells are set to ring as veteran actor Rati Agnihotri's son, Tanuj Virwani, prepares to tie the knot with his fiancee, Tanya Jacob, on December 25th at Villa Sunaroka in Lonavala. The couple, who recently got engaged, has opted for an intimate affair with a Christmas-themed celebration, and preparations are in full swing.

Actor Tanuj Virwani and Tanya Jacob, his soon-to-be wife, recently sealed their commitment in an engagement ceremony, and now the stage is set for their nuptials at their farmhouse in Lonavala. According to an exclusive source, both families are eagerly anticipating the joyous occasion, and preparations began promptly after the engagement.

The couple envisions a simple and elegant affair, focusing on close friends and family for the intimate gathering. The insider revealed that the end of December will witness their union, with the duo fully immersed in the current preparations for their big day.

For the wedding theme, Tanuj and Tanya have chosen to embrace the holiday spirit, aligning their celebration with Christmas. The source shared that the decorations and ambience will resonate with the colours and vibes of the festive season, creating a warm and joyful atmosphere for the couple and their loved ones.

As the wedding date approaches, the excitement builds for Tanuj Virwani and Tanya Jacob, promising a heartwarming and festive celebration in the serene backdrop of Lonavala.

