Tanuj Virwani reveals about Akshara Haasan's leaked private pics controversy, says, '' My mom called Kamal Hassan''

MUMBAI: Actor Tanuj Virwani and Kamal Haasan’s daughter, actress Akshara Haasan dated for four long years. The couple eventually parted ways amicably but continued to stay friends even later. But, it was an unfortunate incident that happened back in 2018 that led to a lot of problem between Akshara and Tanuj’s families and things ended up on a sour note. During an interview, Rati Agnihotri’s son opened up about his ex-flame Akshara Haasan’s leaked pictures and how the incident created a lot of chaos in both of their families.

Tanuj Virwani of Code M fame recently opened up about how he was deeply disturbed that Akshara didn’t say he had leaked them, or give an official statement on the same. Tanuj Virwani revealed he does not talk to Akshara anymore and said, “We don't talk to each other anymore." Talking about the 2018 leaked pictures incident, Tanuj continued, "When this nonsense about her leaked pictures happened, it was Akshara who first called me and told me about it. Those pictures were from 2013. She wanted to know if I had any knowledge about this. We kept talking after that trying to reach the bottom of this and find out who had done it. We spoke if she had ever given her phone for repair. I was very upset for her sake more than for myself. No girl should go through this. No family should go through this. It's the worst thing that can happen. I had asked her 'Akshu, do you think I've done this?' She had said, 'No, I don't think you have done it'. I had told her, 'That's all I wanted to hear'.”

Tanuj Virwani then went on and spoke about how a lot of things against him came out in the papers. He revealed that things went awkward between Akshara and him and they stopped talking. He said, “A lot of things started coming out in papers, things got awkward between us and we stopped talking. She may have had her reasons for that. But I was disappointed with her. She did not stand up for me publicly. She didn't say 'I did it' but she didn't say 'I didn't do it' either. That one statement from her would have made it all go away for me.” Virwani also revealed that his mother Rati Agnihotri also picked up her phone to call Kamal Haasan and try sorting things out with him. He then revealed that he told his mom that Akshara will give a statement about him if she wants to, but she should not make any phone calls.

Meanwhile, back in 2018, when Akshara Haasan’s private pictures were leaked, she had taken to her social media handle to talk about it. She mentioned she lodged a complaint with the police and cyber cell. When the pictures were leaked, Haasan’s ex-boyfriend had made it to the headlines

