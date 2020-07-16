Tanuj Virwani says mom Rati Agnihotri is his best critic

MUMBAI: Actor Tanuj Virwani makes it a point to show his work to his mother, veteran actress Rati Agnihotri, first. He says she is his best critic.

Tanuj has acted in, produced and directed his latest short film "Anisht", a phychological horror thriller. Before releasing it, he took feedback from his mom.

"The first person to see 'Anisht' was mom. She's been the most honest and real to me about my work and she's the best critic I have. I am glad she liked it," he said.

"She found 'Anisht' very spooky. She appreciated the fact that I made the film with so many constraints. We had a general discussion over the phone. She even suggested some changes, which I made in the film," he added.

Rati had gone to Poland just before the lockdown. "I miss my mom, I wish she was here with me. But hopefully things will settle down and she will be back to India soon. She is my strenght and just having her around, makes me more confident," said Tanuj.

As an actor, he has an exciting line-up.

"In the web show 'Kamathipura', I play the antagonist for the first time. Then there is the third season of 'Inside Edge' coming up. I am also excited for another web show called 'Katil'. I have got a cameo in this really cute show named 'Masaba Masaba', it has got Neena Gupta and her daughter Masaba. Also, there is the next season of 'Code M' coming up. We haven't started shooting for that one, but will start later this year. I am also shooting for two shows in UAE," he shared.

