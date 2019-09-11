Tanushree Dutta criticises Aamir Khan for working with #MeToo accused Subhash Kapoor

MUMBAI: Aamir Khan, who has worked in films like Lagaan, Mangal Pandey: The Rising, Rang De Basanti and Taare Zameen Par, has a huge fan following. The actor, who is regarded as Mr. Perfectionist, is admired by his fans and followers for his body of work and the person he is. However, he shocked one and all after announcing that he would work with the #MeToo accused Subhash Kapoor in Mogul, after first deciding to step out from the project.

This news took the Internet by storm. Speaking about the reason, in a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Aamir said that he couldn’t sleep at night knowing Subhash Kapoor had lost several other projects because of Aamir’s stand against him and feels that his actions might have caused him to lose his right to work and earn a livelihood.

Aamir’s decision to join hands with Subhash after first refusing, didn’t go down well with Tanushree Dutta, who herself was one of those who spearheaded the #MeToo movement in Bollywood. Now, in an interview with Mid-Day, Tanushree criticized Aamir for his decision and called out the industry for its double standards. She said, "How come nobody in Bollywood has sleepless nights when a woman becomes a victim of abuse and is not able to work due to the trauma and ostracisation.” She goes on to question that if Aamir agreed to work with Kapoor, why did he not hire Geetika Tyagi who suffered the consequences of his actions? “Why do only the creepy men of Bollywood get compassion? Let the girls also see some of that saintly do-goodery,” she said, and added, “Nobody bothered to ask me how I was doing when my livelihood was snatched away after the Horn Ok Pleassss (2009) harassment episode. No compassion for me, Aamir?"

For the uninitiated, director Subhash Kapoor was accused of sexual misconduct by actress Geetika Tyagi. The actress also expressed her disappointment over Aamir Khan’s decision of working with him.