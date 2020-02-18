Tapsee and Vikrant Massey have some fun while shooting for Haseen Dilruba

MUMBAI: Tapsee Pannu has made her mark in Bollywood with some amazing performances in films such as Game Over, Badla, Mission Mangal, and Saand Ki Aankh and has made a great fan base over time.

The actress is known to set new benchmarks by taking up challenging roles.

With her upcoming movie Haseen Dilruba, the audiences are expecting a lot from. Tapsee and Vikrant Massey have teamed up for an edge-of-the-seat murder mystery titled Haseen Dillruba.

The film, which will mark Taapsee Pannu's first project with Vikrant, will be directed by Vinil Mathew and produced by Aanand L Rai along with Himanshu Sharma.

Today, the actress shared an amazing behind the scenes video from the sets of the film on social media where we can see that Vikrant is sitting on the chair and the actress is experimenting with his hair.

The actress made the pony for Vikrant and called herself an artist.

Talking about the film, Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey shared the first look of Haseen Dillruba and revealed the release date - September 18, 2020.

See the video below.